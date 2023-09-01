Star Wars: The Real-Life Meaning Behind Ahsoka's Name Is Perfect

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1

As "Ahsoka" reveals what the Jedi outcast has been up to since we last saw her in "The Mandalorian" Season 2, the show unfolds as a pretty direct sequel to "Star Wars Rebels," bringing in old fan-favorites from Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to Huyang (David Tennant) and the surprisingly lethal astromech Chopper. With her self-titled series going strong on Disney+, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is the "Star Wars" name on everyone's lips ... but did you know that said name carries a cool hidden meaning that describes the character surprisingly well?

The name Ahsoka, as Impeccable Nest Design points out, comes from "Ashoka," which is Sanskrit. The word itself can be translated as "without sorrow," which ... doesn't necessarily describe Ahsoka all that well, given the wringer she's been put through over her years as a Padawan, Jedi, and an outcast. However, as a name, Ashoka has a real-world connection that fits Ahsoka very well. Per National Geographic, the historical Ashoka was an Indian king who lived in the 3rd century B.C. He started out as a powerful and brutal conqueror type, but eventually realized how much suffering his wars and assorted cruelties brought to people. In an attempt to mitigate the world's pain, he turned to Buddhism and put a huge amount of effort into promoting peace, tolerance, and welfare.

King Ashoka's life as a war leader who became a patron of peace isn't all that far removed from the Jedi Order's dual roles as army generals and monk-style peacekeepers — and since Ahsoka has left the order behind and become an outcast who focuses her full attention on protecting the galaxy against oppressors, she fits the bill better than most.