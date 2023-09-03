Dragon Ball Super: Jiren Or Vegeta - Who Is Stronger? Why The Forms Matter

The "Dragon Ball" franchise is all about characters facing off against each other. The catch is that the results can vary from encounter to encounter, thanks to the regular power boosts pretty much every major character receives between battles. Sometimes, it's relatively easy to keep track of how the balance of power develops. All you have to do is keep track of Son Goku (Mazako Nozawa) — who fights most of the heavy hitters at some point down the line — in order to get an idea of where the featured players stand at any given time. However, things can get pretty complicated in scenarios where he's not directly involved.

Apart from Goku, Vegeta (Ryō Horikawa) is one of the franchise's central characters. His ever-increasing power level tends to hover somewhere in the approximate region of the protagonist, though every once in a while, one of them receives a power-up that gives them an edge. This makes him an interesting comparison point to other all-powerful figures such as Jiren (Eiji Hanawa), the Pride of Universe 11. A borderline invincible warrior who might be the strongest mortal in the multiverse, respected hero Jiren is part of his universe's Pride Troopers in the Tournament of Power competition and actually eliminates Vegeta during this particular "Dragon Ball Super" battle royal. In a true show of strength between the two, however, there's reason to believe that Vegeta would emerge as the victor ... but only in a form that hasn't debuted in the anime yet.