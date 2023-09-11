The Inventor Review: An Innovative But Flawed Search For The Artist's Soul

Who better than Leonardo da Vinci to be the subject of a warm and inviting animated film about trying to find meaning in life? "The Inventor" explores the old age of the legendary artist and inventor as he becomes obsessed with his search for the human soul, blending traditional 2D animation with playful stop-motion reminiscent of 1960s holiday specials. It has an interesting concept but a very meandering narrative that makes it feel like it might have been better off as a tightly executed 30-minute short — even at just over 90 minutes long, "The Inventor" is creative but has a tendency to drag.

You don't need to be a genius to see it — Leonardo da Vinci's (Stephen Fry) talents are wasted in the papal court. With the despotic Pope Leo X (Matt Berry) effectively serving as his patron, his creative efforts are stymied. Rather than pursue inventions that might actually benefit humanity, he is prodded to create weapons for the Papal States to use against their enemies, his intellectual inclinations regarded with utmost suspicion by the pope. And all of this is to say nothing of his nighttime grave-robbing activities, when he secretly conducts autopsies to better understand how the human body works, a taboo and entirely forbidden practice in Renaissance Italy.

When da Vinci meets the young, energetic King Francis I of France (Gauthier Battoue) — a man delighted by his scientific experiments — he allows himself to dream of a life with Francis as his patron, where he would be encouraged to think and experiment and invent to his heart's desire. So naturally, when he is invited to journey to France, he delightedly accepts. But in doing so, has he merely traded one irrational and impulsive master for another?