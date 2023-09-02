Blue Bloods Season 13: The Real NYPD Playboy Scandal In 'The Naked Truth' Explained

"Blue Bloods" is a work of fiction, but many of its storylines are inspired by the experiences of real-life law enforcement officers. While this fascination with the fuzz has led to "Blue Bloods" being accused of promoting "Copaganda," it's also helped the show become a consistent ratings smash for CBS. Furthermore, some of these reality-inspired storylines have mined scandals for inspiration, including one from Season 16's "The Naked Truth," which references a cop who posed for Playboy back in the day.

"The Naked Truth" sees Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his colleagues rave about the heroic efforts of Officer Carlie Gillson (Sofia Vassilieva), who leaps from a park bench to stop an attacker from getting away. However, the NYPD's Commissioner of Public Information, Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbarra), reveals that she's active on an Onlyfans-esque platform called Privately Plus, which prompts Frank and co. to reconsider her employment status with the NYPD.

During the conversation, Lieutenant Sid Gormley (Robert Clohessy) informs the team that officers have been fired for posing in "nudie magazines" and sharing risque content in the past. In real life, this happened to Carol Shaya, an NYPD officer who posed for Playboy while wearing her uniform. This is the case that Gormley was seemingly alluding to on "Blue Bloods."