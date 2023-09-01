The Equalizer 3: The True Story Behind The Camorra's Criminal Plotline

Contains spoilers for "The Equalizer 3"

The CIA-Camorra subplot in "The Equalizer 3" might feel larger than the movie's reality, but it fits rather well into our own.

From its opening scene, the new action thriller from director Antoine Fuqua begins building up a mystery to run in the background of its far simpler (and far more interesting) central plotline. While Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) goes to war with the Camorra (a type of organized crime operation) in his new southern Italian home, CIA agents Emma Collins (Dakota Fanning) and Frank Conroy (David Denman) investigate the fallout of Robert's assault on a vineyard with ties to the Camorra. They eventually discover that it's used to traffic drugs — the proceeds of which fund terror plots.

Surprisingly enough, this storyline bears a pretty strong resemblance to real-life events. The synthetic amphetamine commonly known as Captagon that appears in the film does in fact exist, primarily manufactured in and distributed from Syria just as Conroy explains to Collins. Conroy is also correct that it has been used by terrorist groups like ISIS, though the dangerous drug is also consumed by civilians in the region working physically demanding jobs, according to a report from AP.

Al Jazeera has reported that the U.S. government is wary of the potential for the drug to reach its borders and has imposed sanctions against the Syrian government, accusing the ruling regime of President Bashar al-Assad of exploiting the drug trade for profit. The Syrian government denies these allegations.