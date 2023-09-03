Why Emma Collins From The Equalizer 3 Looks So Familiar

After a few brief roles in film and television, Dakota Fanning's star started to rocket. In 2003, she earned the starring role in the comedy, "Uptown Girls." Co-starring Brittany Murphy in one of her best roles, the film is a moving example of female camaraderie. When rock star princess Molly Gunn (Murphy) learns that her fortune has been embezzled, she resorts to nannying for a girl who is just as lost as she is. Ray (Fanning) is an obsessive 8-year-old who copes with her father's illness and her mother's neglect by acting as an adult.

Though she clashes with the childish Molly, the two learn that they have more in common than they think. Both have been abandoned by their parents in their own ways and need support that they have never gotten. Ray learns to have more fun while Molly learns responsibility. Both come to appreciate a friendship that changes them both, made even more emotional by the early death of Murphy. Fanning recalled her filming with the late actor fondly as she spoke on "Watch What Happens Live."

"She just taught me to always have fun," Fanning told Andy Cohen. "She was just a ray of light and had such a playful spirit. So I think, just, she made every day special for me. She was so wonderful." Just like Ray, Fanning showed a talent far beyond her years in the film as she demonstrated both comedy and heartwrenching scenes.