The Rookie: Which Episode Is The Infamous 'Dine And Dash'?

As a police procedural, "The Rookie" deals heavily with concepts of right and wrong. Of course, things aren't always crystal clear, and shades of gray exist. It's vital to navigate those gray areas properly, especially when someone is an officer of the law and should be better than the common person. "The Rookie" dealt with this area in the Season 1 episode, "Caught Stealing," which recently went viral online for one particular scene.

The clip involves West (Titus Makin Jr.) and Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) called to a restaurant to deal with a dine-and-dash situation. A man left his date at the restaurant to deal with the bill, which comes out to $680. The clip sees Lopez encouraging the woman to order a couple more things to bump the bill over $700, at which point the cops could charge the man with a felony, who's currently being held by the restaurant. West doesn't like this idea as they're intentionally trying to change the outcome, but Lopez pulls rank and forces West to look the other way, with it certainly seeming like the woman was about to order more food.

The scene plays into the larger themes of the episode. The guy will face more jail time, which Lopez orchestrated, but the restauranter stated how he's been doing this all over the neighborhood. Is Lopez in the wrong by giving the man a harsher sentence even though he was being a menace? That's for the audience to weigh.