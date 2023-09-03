Game Of Thrones Gravedigger Theory: Is The Hound Still Alive?

The ending of "Game of Thrones" definitely left a lot to be desired, and it also left a whole bunch of unanswered questions. Did Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) ever finish her list? Why does Jon Snow (Kit Harington) go north of the Wall when the series ends if there aren't any more White Walkers? Did Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) last remaining dragon Drogon torch the Iron Throne because it was the first thing in his line of sight near his "mother's" dead body, or because he understands symbolism? Is Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann), known as "the Hound," still alive?

Probably not, no — but some people think there's evidence within George R.R. Martin's books that the Hound is still alive and just in hiding. (This doesn't quite work for the character's fate in the television show, but we'll get to that.) The last time the Hound was spotted in "A Song of Ice and Fire," he was seriously wounded after a tavern brawl, but some readers think he's cosplaying as a mysterious character named "the Gravekeeper." Over on A Wiki of Ice and Fire, reasons that the Hound could potentially be the Gravekeeper include that he specifically bends down to pet a dog, he wears a scarf over his face, he has a similar injury to the one the Hound incurred, and the Hound's difficult horse Stranger is even present on the Gatekeeper's home of the Quiet Isle.