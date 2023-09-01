Disney's Daredevil Revival Is A Mistake According To One Netflix Veteran

Chris Brewster's comments speak to a common point of concern among fans regarding "Daredevil: Born Again." Some audiences are worried that the revival will largely ignore the work that the original Netflix series has done for the character. While Charlie Cox and other people involved with the series have indicated that the revival is a continuation of "Daredevil," the ostensible absence of major players like Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and Marvel's cloudy stance on the canonicity of the Netflix shows seem to indicate that "Daredevil: Born Again" will be something of a clean break.

There have also been major concerns that the new series will lessen the brutal, mature tone of the Netflix original in favor of something that aligns more with the MCU at large. For his part, Cox has suggested that the new show may indeed reign things in a bit for the sake of broadening its appeal. "My opinion is this character works best when he's geared towards a slightly more mature audience," the actor told NME. "My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won't be as gory."

Ultimately, it remains to be seen how exactly "Daredevil: Born Again" connects to its predecessor and if it can replicate the best qualities of what has come before. If Brewster's comments are to be believed, however, fans may be in for a very different (and potentially lesser) take on the hero of Hell's Kitchen.