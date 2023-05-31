Daredevil: Born Again Won't Feature Deborah Ann Woll's Karen

Marvel Studios experimented with lower-stakes storytelling with an array of Netflix shows featuring its characters. Arguably, the most popular of these series to emerge was "Daredevil," which brought The Man Without Fear into a realistic, seedy Hell's Kitchen featuring intense action sequences. Charlie Cox quickly earned fans' respect as Matt Murdock, but his supporting cast, including Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, held everything together.

For this reason, fans were delighted to see Cox reprise the character in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and again in "She-Hulk" with an announcement following that he would receive his own show set within the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe. He'd be joined by Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Kingpin, who returned in "Hawkeye," but fans eagerly awaited news about whether Woll would be back in any capacity.

Unfortunately, the actress has shot down any reports of her appearing in "Daredevil: Born Again." She spoke at ICCC Nashville about whether she'd be open to appearing in a DC project, "I'm really happy with what I've had, and there is no plans for me so far on either side of the comic book universe, but I'm so grateful for the experience that I had."