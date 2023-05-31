Daredevil: Born Again Won't Feature Deborah Ann Woll's Karen
Marvel Studios experimented with lower-stakes storytelling with an array of Netflix shows featuring its characters. Arguably, the most popular of these series to emerge was "Daredevil," which brought The Man Without Fear into a realistic, seedy Hell's Kitchen featuring intense action sequences. Charlie Cox quickly earned fans' respect as Matt Murdock, but his supporting cast, including Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, held everything together.
For this reason, fans were delighted to see Cox reprise the character in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and again in "She-Hulk" with an announcement following that he would receive his own show set within the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe. He'd be joined by Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Kingpin, who returned in "Hawkeye," but fans eagerly awaited news about whether Woll would be back in any capacity.
Unfortunately, the actress has shot down any reports of her appearing in "Daredevil: Born Again." She spoke at ICCC Nashville about whether she'd be open to appearing in a DC project, "I'm really happy with what I've had, and there is no plans for me so far on either side of the comic book universe, but I'm so grateful for the experience that I had."
Deborah Ann Woll enjoyed her stint in the superhero world
To be fair, it's entirely possible Deborah Ann Woll is merely playing coy. Perhaps she knows more about her future with Marvel than she's letting on, and she's just saying she's not in "Daredevil: Born Again" so that her role can be a big surprise. However, for the time being, it indeed appears as though "Born Again" will function as a soft reboot of Charlie Cox's character without Woll's involvement.
But the "True Blood" actress admitted how much fun she had working within the Netflix side of the Marvel universe. She mentioned, "You know, this was so cool to be a part of Daredevil, and I think it was such a unique little corner of the MCU that felt really special." As for whether a role in a DC project could materialize, Woll sounded skeptical about whether Marvel actors could do DC movies and vice versa. She added, "Yeah, there's a few people who can do it, but I don't know if I'm one of those lucky few. I don't know about DC."
Regardless of what Woll's superhero future holds, she's plenty busy these days, having voiced Laufey in "God of War Ragnarök." And who knows? Depending on the reception to "Daredevil: Born Again," Karen may still have a role to play in the MCU yet.