Barbie: One Ken Requirement Left Simu Liu Feeling Like A Dolphin

A lot goes into perfecting one's body to be worthy of the titles of Barbie or Ken. Of course, dieting, exercising, and all of that healthy goodness was a necessity for the actors to achieve the picture-perfect bodies of a doll, but "Barbie" also required its stars, particularly the Kens of the world, to meet one requirement first and foremost: have absolutely no body hair.

During an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark" before the release of "Barbie," Simu Liu revealed the extreme lengths the production went to maintain the accuracy of their on-screen dolls. "Just being Asian, we're not big on chest hair, but I've always had quite hairy legs. Then, one of the first things we were told, signing onto the 'Barbie' movie, was that dolls don't have body hair," the "Shang-Chi" star revealed as he showed off his newly waxed legs to the hosts and audience.

While Liu initially seemed skeptical about the process, he's since come around to waxing his legs, even looking forward to seeing what he can do in the future with his now hairless limbs. "You know, it's kind of nice. I feel like a dolphin. I feel free," he said, stating the perks of having smooth legs, like cooler summers and instantly faster swim times.