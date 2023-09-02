Actors Who Regret Their '90s Movies

He may be one of Hollywood's biggest action heroes, but Sylvester Stallone has had his failures too. From the much-maligned "Judge Dredd" to the awkward '80s Dolly Parton drama "Rhinestone," he probably regrets a great many films in his career. But there's one '90s flop that stands head and shoulder above the rest: The 1992 action-comedy "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot."

"Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot" is best known for being the film Stallone was tricked into making by none other than action rival Arnold Schwarzenegger, who pretended to be after the role himself. "I had heard Schwarzenegger was going to do that movie and I said, 'I'm going to beat him to it," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think he set me up." Instantly regretting it, he was confused by the rest of the film's casting, particularly "Golden Girls" star Estelle Getty. "[It] was supposed to be like 'Throw Momma From the Train' with the mom as this really nasty piece of work. Instead, you hire the nicest woman in Hollywood, Estelle Getty, who you wish was your mother."

In the years since, Stallone has made his hatred of the film known, telling GQ in 2017, "If you ever want someone to confess to murder, just make him or her sit through that film. They will confess to anything after 15 minutes!"