Iron Man's Death In Endgame Sidelined This New Marvel Hero - But She Could Return

Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) death in "Avengers: Endgame" has seemingly brought an end to Iron Man's journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, his heartbreaking demise also means that his love interest, Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), probably won't return to the franchise, either. That being said, Potts making a grand comeback isn't a far-fetched notion, and bringing her back would allow the character to realize her full potential as a superhero.

"Avengers: Endgame" sees Potts don special armor and team up with other superheroes to take the fight to Thanos' apocalyptic army. Given that she's still alive and probably has access to the aforementioned suit — not to mention some of Stark's other groovy gadgets — there's no reason why she can't be recruited to take down more villains.

Potts is part of Iron Man's legacy, but she doesn't have to be defined by it. She's a genius mind in her own right, and with Riri Williams aka Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) now part of the franchise, she could establish a rapport with another tech-savvy whiz. Unfortunately, Paltrow is in no immediate rush to return to the fold, but she isn't completely opposed to the idea.