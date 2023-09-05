Iron Man's Death In Endgame Sidelined This New Marvel Hero - But She Could Return
Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) death in "Avengers: Endgame" has seemingly brought an end to Iron Man's journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, his heartbreaking demise also means that his love interest, Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), probably won't return to the franchise, either. That being said, Potts making a grand comeback isn't a far-fetched notion, and bringing her back would allow the character to realize her full potential as a superhero.
"Avengers: Endgame" sees Potts don special armor and team up with other superheroes to take the fight to Thanos' apocalyptic army. Given that she's still alive and probably has access to the aforementioned suit — not to mention some of Stark's other groovy gadgets — there's no reason why she can't be recruited to take down more villains.
Potts is part of Iron Man's legacy, but she doesn't have to be defined by it. She's a genius mind in her own right, and with Riri Williams aka Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) now part of the franchise, she could establish a rapport with another tech-savvy whiz. Unfortunately, Paltrow is in no immediate rush to return to the fold, but she isn't completely opposed to the idea.
Will Gwyneth Paltrow return to the MCU?
In 2019, Gwyneth Paltrow said "Avengers: Endgame" would be her final Marvel movie. At the time, the actress felt she was too old to be running around in superhero costumes, but she did admit that she felt lucky to have been part of the MCU since the very beginning.
It isn't all bad news, though. While speaking to Variety, Paltrow said that she hasn't ruled out a return to the MCU, even if it isn't her priority these days. "I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about," she noted. "Of course, if they said, 'Can you come back for a day?' I will always be there if they need me."
Furthermore, now that the Multiverse has been cracked wide open, some version of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man could return and bump into Pepper Potts. Alternatively, Paltrow could portray a different iteration of the character from an alternate dimension. The possibilities are endless, but it remains to be seen if Paltrow and Marvel are in each other's future plans.