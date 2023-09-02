The Hunger Games: The Marvel Star Who Turned Down A Role In The Series
With the imminent prequel "A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" on the way, "The Hunger Games" franchise is a train that keeps on chugging. Everyone knows the lengths Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) went to take down a corrupt system, but the final films in the franchise had a chance to look a little bit different. According to Kurt Russell, his son, Wyatt, almost appeared in the series long before he donned his knockoff Captain America outfit in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Russell did not disclose what part his son would have played to Page Six, but intimated that Wyatt was unable to take the role because of his commitment to "22 Jump Street."
"He had to turn down 'Hunger Games' Part 3 and 4 to do it..." Russell stated. "Then they're trying to get this Allman Brothers movie made... they want him to play Duane." CNN reported the aptly titled film, "Midnight Rider," came to a tragic end due to the death of a crew member in 2014. Wyatt Russell has since moved on to tackle some impressive roles, to say the least — including a major Marvel Cinematic Universe role.
More will be in store for John Walker
In another universe, Wyatt Russell could have taken on roles like Castor or Pollux in "The Hunger Games," but his career in this one hasn't been so bad. A few years after that film series concluded, Russell lent his talent to critically acclaimed fare such as the true crime miniseries, "Under the Banner of Heaven." Marvel fans, however, will recognize him as the successor to Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) Captain America. Russell appears in the six-episode run of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" as the villainous John Walker. Despite Steve's desire for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to take up the mantle, the government gives it to Walker, who is less than worthy of the title.
This won't be the last time fans see the character, however. After Walker's abject failure, he will return as U.S. Agent in the antihero-fronted film "Thunderbolts." Also set to feature Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), "Thunderbolts" is designed to team up some of the more morally complex characters in the MCU. The line-up of "Thunderbolts" has been met with some criticism, but John Walker is a strong addition to the team. After the crimes he committed in his first MCU appearance, Russell's character will have the opportunity to redeem himself as well as show what the actor is capable of.