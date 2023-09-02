The Hunger Games: The Marvel Star Who Turned Down A Role In The Series

With the imminent prequel "A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" on the way, "The Hunger Games" franchise is a train that keeps on chugging. Everyone knows the lengths Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) went to take down a corrupt system, but the final films in the franchise had a chance to look a little bit different. According to Kurt Russell, his son, Wyatt, almost appeared in the series long before he donned his knockoff Captain America outfit in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Russell did not disclose what part his son would have played to Page Six, but intimated that Wyatt was unable to take the role because of his commitment to "22 Jump Street."

"He had to turn down 'Hunger Games' Part 3 and 4 to do it..." Russell stated. "Then they're trying to get this Allman Brothers movie made... they want him to play Duane." CNN reported the aptly titled film, "Midnight Rider," came to a tragic end due to the death of a crew member in 2014. Wyatt Russell has since moved on to tackle some impressive roles, to say the least — including a major Marvel Cinematic Universe role.