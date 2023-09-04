Star Wars: Andor Season 2 May Bring Back A Key Rogue One Character

Melshi was last seen in the "Andor" episode, "Daughter of Ferrix." After he and Andor make it off Narkina 5, they come to a crossroads. Andor learns that his mother has died, and as such, he wants to return home to say goodbye. Melshi suggests they go their separate ways to better their chances of survival. It won't be the last time the two work together, and it's all thanks to serendipity that Melshi has as much of a role in the "Star Wars" universe as he does.

When the first season of "Andor" came out, Duncan Pow spoke with "The Rogue Ones" podcast about how his character came to be. He explained how he was initially cast as a fighter pilot during the main shoot. However, when reshoots came around and he became friendly with Tony Gilroy (creator of "Andor" who worked on the screenplay for "Rogue One"), he discovered his part was substantially expanded. He elaborated, "I was involved with the original production in various capacities early on, and then I came in for the reshoots, and all of a sudden, after having a conversation with Tony — about Buddhism, funnily enough — I found that the character of Melshi had been written into some of the stuff in 'Rogue One' and that's how it came about initially... I really came on board [in a more significant way] in the reshoots."

No doubt having a more significant film role helped lead him to the Disney+ series. And now, Ruescott Melshi has a mythology all his own across various forms of media.