'F*** Star Wars' - Rebel Moon Producers Are Glad Zack Snyder's Jedi Film Got Axed

When it comes to adapting IP, Zack Snyder has always been on Hollywood's must-call list. The American director managed to make a name for himself thanks to his impressive talent for frequently recontextualizing or repackaging prominent franchises. The director made his directorial debut with "Dawn of the Dead," a riff on George A. Romero's iconic zombie flick of the same name, and the rest, of course, is history.

Later, Snyder adapted "Watchmen" and gave birth to several films in the DC Extended Universe, shaping the likes of Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in his own image. And, if things had gone the way Disney had expected, Snyder would have been the force behind "Star Wars" and its mid-2010s "reboot." While core plot details on Snyder's original "Star Wars" pitch are slim, the director told Empire that it was, essentially, "'Seven Samurai' in space," and featured no established characters from the storied space opera.

Disney eventually moved away from Snyder's vision for the franchise, but the idea kept nagging a Snyder. Over a decade later, Snyder's pitch has evolved into "Rebel Moon," a brand-new franchise set to debut on Netflix. During a preview event for the film's mind-boggling trailer, /Film was on hand to hear producer Eric Newman praise Snyder's decision to move forward with the concept without the "Star Wars" franchise's backing. Newman recalled how Snyder's "Seven Jedi" project initially evolved from a film into a television show. "Then, a few years later, he calls me and goes, 'You know, I think it could be a television show,'" Newman said. "I'm like, 'Yes, let's do this! F*** 'Star Wars!' Let's do this as a TV show,'" the producer continued.