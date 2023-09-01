Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes Shot One Graphic Scene To 'Scare The Sh** Out Of You'

Few small screen revivals have received quite as much pre-release hype as "Star Trek: Picard." Even fewer have come as close to living up to the hype, with Patrick Stewart and company exploring the late-in-life adventures of Jean-Luc Picard in compelling, and genuinely thrilling ways. Per TrekMovie.com, the cast and crew of "Picard" assembled for a 2022 panel to talk about their various experiences in bringing Jean-Luc's last blast to life. That includes Stewart's "Star Trek: The Next Generation" co-star Jonathan Frakes, who was asked by one fan about directing a Season 1 scene of "Picard" that leaned further into gore than maybe any "Trek" project past.

The gruesome moment comes in the episode titled "Stardust City Rag," which finds former Borg drone Icheb (Manu Intiraymi) having his technological implants forcibly removed. And according to Frakes, he went into the shoot intending to boldly push "Star Trek" into gory places no film or series had gone before, stating, "I think the objective was to disturb and to make it as painful and graphic and emotional as possible." Frakes would go on to say, "It was challenging and yet exciting to do something that far out of our usual comfort zone. We tried to scare the s*** out of you, and I hope we did." Given that he was actually asked to defend his choice to go gory on "Picard," he clearly achieved that goal, which arguably ranks among the most gut-wrenching in the series' entire run.