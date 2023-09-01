Did Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson Just Spoil An Episode 4 Fight?
The initial viewership numbers for "Ahsoka" may be lagging behind some of Disney+'s other "Star Wars" shows, but that doesn't mean fans aren't looking forward to seeing what lies in store in the series' future episodes. On the contrary, there's a fair amount of anticipation surrounding the second half of "Ahsoka" Season 1, which is expected to bring, at the very least, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) back into the fray. Thrawn isn't the only character that "Ahsoka" fans are excited about, either.
There's also Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), the formidable apprentice of Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), who is already shaping up to be one of the more intriguing Force users that the "Star Wars" franchise has introduced in years. She, notably, gets into a brutal lightsaber fight with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Barrazo) at the end of "Ahsoka" Episode 1, which concludes with the latter character getting stabbed through the stomach and left for dead. Right now, the full extent of Shin's role in "Ahsoka" remains a mystery, but it sounds like fans can look forward to a rematch between her and Sabine.
Rosario Dawson revealed as much in a D23 interview from May, during which she was asked to open up about some of the "Ahsoka" Season 1 scenes that she liked filming the most. "There's this forest where we have this really crazy battle; Shin and Sabine are fighting and I am also battling in it," the actor responded. "It's really quite beautiful. It's kind of like a burnt-out forest with these red leaves."
In the same interview, Dawson added, "We really loved that one; I think that's [in] Episode 4. It's just really striking and very beautiful."
Sabine and Shin's rematch is just around the corner
Anyone who's seen the first three episodes of "Ahsoka" will now know that the planet with the "burnt-out forest" and "red leaves" that Rosario Dawson mentions in her D23 interview is likely Seatos. The mysterious planet is visited for the first time in "Ahsoka" Episode 2 when Baylan, Shin, and Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) use a runic circle there to unlock the star map containing directions to Grand Admiral Thrawn's location. Later, during the final minutes of "Ahsoka" Episode 3, Dawson's former Jedi, Sabine, and Huyang (David Tennant) are all forced to hide in the planet's visually striking red forest together.
The episode, titled "Time to Fly," subsequently ends with Baylan ordering his fellow mercenaries, including Shin, to hunt down Sabine and Ahsoka. The stage has, in other words, certainly been set for the very showdown Dawson teased in her interview to take place in "Ahsoka" Episode 4. Previous trailers for the Disney+ series have also, notably, offered glimpses of a future duel between Marrok and Ahsoka on Seatos, as well as shots of Sabine and Shin's lightsabers crossing again.
Now, thanks to Dawson's comments, "Star Wars" fans can head into next week's episode of "Ahsoka" fairly confident that they'll get to see at least four of its primary lightsaber wielders come to blows. If Dawson's words are to be believed, there's even a chance Sabine and Shin's rematch could end up being even more memorable than fans expect — and that's saying nothing of Ahsoka's forthcoming duel with Marrok.