Did Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson Just Spoil An Episode 4 Fight?

The initial viewership numbers for "Ahsoka" may be lagging behind some of Disney+'s other "Star Wars" shows, but that doesn't mean fans aren't looking forward to seeing what lies in store in the series' future episodes. On the contrary, there's a fair amount of anticipation surrounding the second half of "Ahsoka" Season 1, which is expected to bring, at the very least, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) back into the fray. Thrawn isn't the only character that "Ahsoka" fans are excited about, either.

There's also Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), the formidable apprentice of Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), who is already shaping up to be one of the more intriguing Force users that the "Star Wars" franchise has introduced in years. She, notably, gets into a brutal lightsaber fight with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Barrazo) at the end of "Ahsoka" Episode 1, which concludes with the latter character getting stabbed through the stomach and left for dead. Right now, the full extent of Shin's role in "Ahsoka" remains a mystery, but it sounds like fans can look forward to a rematch between her and Sabine.

Rosario Dawson revealed as much in a D23 interview from May, during which she was asked to open up about some of the "Ahsoka" Season 1 scenes that she liked filming the most. "There's this forest where we have this really crazy battle; Shin and Sabine are fighting and I am also battling in it," the actor responded. "It's really quite beautiful. It's kind of like a burnt-out forest with these red leaves."

In the same interview, Dawson added, "We really loved that one; I think that's [in] Episode 4. It's just really striking and very beautiful."