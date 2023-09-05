Harry Potter: Did Narcissa Malfoy Deserve A Much Darker Fate?

There are a lot of bad guys in the "Harry Potter" universe, and the Malfoys rank pretty highly in that regard. The spoiled son of the wealthy pureblood family, Draco (Tom Felton), is an instant nemesis to Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) when the two arrive at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and Harry's run-ins with Draco's haughty father Lucius (Jason Isaacs) aren't exactly great either. Harry doesn't interact with Draco's mother Narcissa (the late Helen McCrory) that much, but fans sure have some strong feelings about her — specifically, that she should have faced bigger consequences after the Battle of Hogwarts.

In a Reddit thread, u/Pitiful_Dawn outlines why they think Narcissa should have been sent to the wizarding prison Azkaban after the battle. "Narcissa accidentally 'saving' Harry isn't enough to exonerate her from all of her terrible crimes," they wrote. "She is portrayed in a far too sympathetic light. Saving Harry should have given her reduced sentence, but she still actively and eagerly abetted a murderous regime that her husband and sister are a key part of."

From there, the Redditor outlined a ton of reasons that honestly do make sense, from the fact that Narcissa and Lucius' home was a headquarters for Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and his Death Eaters before the Dark Lord's defeat to overlooking the murder of her cousin Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) at the hands of her sister Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter). The list is pretty long, but ultimately, u/Pitiful_Dawn concludes, "The fact she actively abetted and supported Voldemort's regime should be enough to give her some sort of sentence, and please stop saying this Nazi wife didn't support Voldemort and was forced into it (or make up other facts that are contradictory to what happened in the books), that's simply not true."