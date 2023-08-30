Ahsoka: Who Plays Jacen Syndulla

"Ahsoka" Episode 3 features plenty of "Star Wars" Easter eggs and nods to the Galaxy Far, Far Away's all-encompassing lore. However, the episode will also go down in history as the one that introduced Jacen Syndulla to the live-action canon. Jacen appears following Hera Syndulla's unsuccessful meeting with the Senate Committee to support the heroes' mission to find Ezra Bridger in a far-off galaxy. He tells his mother that he wants to be a Jedi when he grows up, and she seems concerned about his dream as she knows about the brutality of war all too well.

That said, "Mr. Robot" fans might associate the actor who plays Jacen as another character from a sci-fi series. Evan Whitten is one of several child actors to play a younger version of Rami Malek's protagonist, Elliot Alderson, on "Mr. Robot." His iteration of the character appears in Season 4, and he can be found in six episodes.

While "Mr. Robot" was a big gig for the young actor, Whitten has also graced some other notable series and movies since then. His stock is rising, and playing Jacen on "Ahsoka" will undoubtedly propel him to new heights.