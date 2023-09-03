Harry Potter Fans Are Confused About The Voldemort Showdown In Order Of The Phoenix

Plenty of Redditors had opinions about it and even debated it, but it all boiled down to one thing: before being unexpectedly taken down by baby Harry, Voldemort was pretty distinctive-looking. Thanks to the process required to create his Horcruxes — severed pieces of his soul that ensure his continued survival — Voldemort is really weird-looking during the wizarding war that preceded the murder of Harry's parents and Voldemort's attempted infanticide, and users were ready to point that out. As u/magecal put it, "I think he probably looks the same as he did during the first war. Where reports of his appearance likely contributed to the fear and hysteria around him."

Some people still had questions, though, like u/d_alina_b: "But (correct me if I'm wrong) wasn't he described as handsome before? I thought he just got his distinct noseless appearance through the resurrection ritual? The only thing he already had in in the first war were the red eyes if I remember correctly but still a nose & hair, etc.. Or am I misremembering things? I would think it more likely that the fact he is fighting Dumbledore, Bellatrix company & the description from Harry's Interview gave it away."

Because this all went down on Reddit, someone did come along to correct the other user when they were, in fact, wrong. u/Dex_Hopper jumped in with the right explanation, writing, "In the flashback in Half-Blood Prince of Voldemort asking for the DADA position at Hogwarts, he's already halfway between 'handsome young man' and 'terrifying snake man'. It can be determined then that his appearance was warped by the mutilation of his soul making Horcruxes, and not the death and resurrection."