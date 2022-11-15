Ralph Fiennes Is Ready To Return To The Role Of Voldemort If Asked
The main "Harry Potter" series ended over ten years ago when "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2" hit theaters in 2011. It marked the end of an era and capped off the worldwide phenomenon that was J.K. Rowling's series. The final installment grossed over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, bringing the series' total revenue to well over seven billion globally (via The Numbers).
"The Deathly Hallows — Part 2" also marked the final time seeing the main cast, though some characters returned in the "Fantastic Beasts" series. Many cast members have gone on to do bigger and better things, like Daniel Radcliffe's recent portrayal of Weird Al Yankovic, including Voldemort himself Ralph Fiennes.
Of course, Fiennes was a notable name in Hollywood before his time as the Dark Lord, but his role in the "Harry Potter" series introduced him to an entire generation of kids. Following his time as Voldemort, Fiennes' career took him into many more blockbuster franchises. He played M in multiple James Bond films, Alfred in "The Lego Batman Movie," and Orlando in "The King's Man," a prequel to the "Kingsman" series.
Hollywood's recent obsession with nostalgia prompted the return of many actors to their iconic roles, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and Keanu Reeves in "The Matrix Resurrections." As a result, fans can't rule out the possibility of Fiennes returning to play Voldemort one day, and the actor is eager for it himself.
Ralph Fiennes is just a phone call away
At the premiere of his new movie, "The Menu," Ralph Fiennes spoke to Variety about a potential return to the world of "Harry Potter." The outlet asked Fiennes if he was interested in ever returning to the role of Voldemort, to which the actor replied, "Sure, of course." He elaborated on the idea further by stating he would jump at the opportunity to return as He Who Shall Not Be Named without question if either Warner Bros. or J.K. Rowling were to call him.
The idea of Fiennes, or any other former cast member, returning to their "Harry Potter" roles comes from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's recent comments. During the company's Q3 earnings call, the executive expressed his interest in teaming up with "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling for another project set in the Wizarding World. Zaslav's goals to make up for the debt previously accumulated by Warner Bros. is to focus on franchises that can turn a steep profit at the box office, citing "Harry Potter," "Lord of the Rings," and the DC Universe as some of the important ones.
Zaslav is eager to get another "Harry Potter" project up and running, given the failure of the "Fantastic Beasts" series to capture the magic of the original movies. According to a recent report by Puck News, Warner Bros. Discovery is eyeing a big-screen adaptation of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." However, the studio has yet to make any official announcement.