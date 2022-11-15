Ralph Fiennes Is Ready To Return To The Role Of Voldemort If Asked

The main "Harry Potter" series ended over ten years ago when "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2" hit theaters in 2011. It marked the end of an era and capped off the worldwide phenomenon that was J.K. Rowling's series. The final installment grossed over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, bringing the series' total revenue to well over seven billion globally (via The Numbers).

"The Deathly Hallows — Part 2" also marked the final time seeing the main cast, though some characters returned in the "Fantastic Beasts" series. Many cast members have gone on to do bigger and better things, like Daniel Radcliffe's recent portrayal of Weird Al Yankovic, including Voldemort himself Ralph Fiennes.

Of course, Fiennes was a notable name in Hollywood before his time as the Dark Lord, but his role in the "Harry Potter" series introduced him to an entire generation of kids. Following his time as Voldemort, Fiennes' career took him into many more blockbuster franchises. He played M in multiple James Bond films, Alfred in "The Lego Batman Movie," and Orlando in "The King's Man," a prequel to the "Kingsman" series.

Hollywood's recent obsession with nostalgia prompted the return of many actors to their iconic roles, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and Keanu Reeves in "The Matrix Resurrections." As a result, fans can't rule out the possibility of Fiennes returning to play Voldemort one day, and the actor is eager for it himself.