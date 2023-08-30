One Piece: Marc Jobst Explains The Key Difference Between The Live-Action Show And Marvel - Exclusive Interview

When adapting such a long-running, beloved series as "One Piece" to live action, what was your main focus in terms of getting things right?

You are essentially trying to turn a two-dimensional world and two-dimensional drawings into a three-dimensional world in which you put real human beings who have emotions and boundaries to their own physicality. Our biggest thought was to make sure that we dimensionalized the characters, that we gave them full emotional lives, backstories, desires, wants, frailties, all those things that a human being has. If we try to replicate two dimensions, it becomes unbelievable, and the audience can't really relate to it.

One of the biggest things I felt that we wanted to do was cast it and create characters that the audience would fall in love with. An audience doesn't fall in love with the world [we created]. They fall in love with the people. Matt and Steve's strips were so strong on character — and story, and backstory — that if we cast it right and made sure we got people that we love to watch, that we can relate to, then I felt we were a good way down the road.

The second thing is, as a director, when you look at the manga and you look at the framings of the manga, you think, "How do we bring some of those low angles of the foot coming down into the front of the frame, or one-eye shots, into live action and make it feel grounded and real?" That's why we got these special lenses built for us in Germany that had never been used before. They were super-close focus, but also very wide. That's what gives the show a particular look and allows the audience to be with the characters all the time, to travel with them while still seeing the world.

Do you have any favorite Easter eggs you can share from the two episodes you directed?

If I say what my favorite Easter egg is, then it no longer becomes an Easter egg.

Fair enough. Any favorite moments from the set you can share?

There are two things that I would pull out from the pilot. The big fight sequence in the courtyard is huge. It's a very long fight. It's broken into three acts, and it's lovely because it brings the three characters together for the very first time. It was a complicated fight to shoot, but what Franz Spilhaus, the designer of that fight sequence, did in his choreography — and what we were able to do and how we then shot it — made us able to create a fight sequence that felt real and dangerous, but also had a joy to it. That was the tone that we were trying to bring all the time.

The second piece that I'd like to pull out is the little scene between Luffy and Koby in the boat when Luffy is talking to Koby. I felt like it had everything that I loved about Matt and Steve's scripts. There was the epic of that big fight. Then, you had the intimacy of this lovely conversation between Luffy and Koby. When I saw those two actors work together in that scene and I saw the warmth and the chemistry that existed, I thought, "I really think this can work."