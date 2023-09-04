Gold Rush: What Is Karla Ann Doing Now?
Karla Ann Charlton was a welcome presence on "Gold Rush" and various spinoffs. From 2018 to 2021, she worked alongside Rick Ness on the mainstay series for 52 episodes. She also branched out with appearances on "Gold Rush: The Dirt" and "Gold Rush: Parker's Trail." But she hasn't been seen on any Discovery series for a while, which may have some fans asking what Karla Ann is doing now.
First and foremost, it's critical to know some of Karla Ann's background and how she fits into the "Gold Rush" fold. A native of Vernon, British Columbia, she drew inspiration from her great-grandfather, who mined the Klondike back in the day. She works as a survival expert, wilderness guide, and photographer, tagging along with Parker Schnabel on his expeditions through the Klondike.
She may not have appeared on any "Gold Rush" shows for a little bit, but she hasn't lost her adventurous spirit. She regularly posts exceptional photos on Instagram to show where she's been. It's unclear if a return to "Gold Rush" is in the cards (or why she left in the first place), but she's living her best life.
Karla Ann Charlton also loves snow sports
It's safe to say Karla Ann Charlton isn't just lounging around at home since leaving "Gold Rush." She has her own business — Karla Ann Adventures — where people planning on exploring the Yukon can hire her to guide their expedition. With a background in safety practices and first aid, adventurers can feel confident they're with someone who knows the terrain forward and backward.
She's also passionate about sports, as she mentions on her website, "My winter safety experience comes from a decade of backcountry snowboard guiding and documenting professional snowboarding. I hold the highest standard in Avalanche rescue training and Wilderness First Aid." This can readily be seen on her Instagram, where she's uploaded several photos of snowboarders and rafters.
No official statement was ever provided for why Karla Ann left "Gold Rush" after 2021. Hopefully, no hard feelings were present, and if that's the case, there's always a chance she could return in a future season. But it's obvious Karla Ann loves adventure, so perhaps she thought it was time to move on to the next big thing. But if you ever need a guide through the Yukon, you know who to call.