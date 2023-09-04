Gold Rush: What Is Karla Ann Doing Now?

Karla Ann Charlton was a welcome presence on "Gold Rush" and various spinoffs. From 2018 to 2021, she worked alongside Rick Ness on the mainstay series for 52 episodes. She also branched out with appearances on "Gold Rush: The Dirt" and "Gold Rush: Parker's Trail." But she hasn't been seen on any Discovery series for a while, which may have some fans asking what Karla Ann is doing now.

First and foremost, it's critical to know some of Karla Ann's background and how she fits into the "Gold Rush" fold. A native of Vernon, British Columbia, she drew inspiration from her great-grandfather, who mined the Klondike back in the day. She works as a survival expert, wilderness guide, and photographer, tagging along with Parker Schnabel on his expeditions through the Klondike.

She may not have appeared on any "Gold Rush" shows for a little bit, but she hasn't lost her adventurous spirit. She regularly posts exceptional photos on Instagram to show where she's been. It's unclear if a return to "Gold Rush" is in the cards (or why she left in the first place), but she's living her best life.