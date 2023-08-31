Ahsoka Revealed An Unusual Force Ability In Episode 3 - That's Only Used By Sith
Episode 3 of "Ahsoka" continues Sabine Wren's (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) Jedi training under Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), opening with a sparring session that mirrors Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) training in "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope." The training forces Sabine to don a helmet that completely obscures her vision and follow Ahsoka's voice as the former Jedi walks around the room.
At one point, Ahsoka asks Sabine, "Do you know where I am?" and when Sabine says "Yes," she inexplicably appears on the complete opposite side of the room — without any sound or indication that she moved. While we've certainly seen plenty of Jedi use the Force to perform impossible feats, there aren't many Force wielders who can simply teleport across the room without making a sound.
Although some fans might chalk this scene up to Ahsoka's extreme speed, the "teleport" Force ability is one that we've seen across a variety of "Star Wars" media before — and one which is used almost exclusively by the Sith. In "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," we learn that the Nightsisters of Dathomir are particularly proficient in this ability, and there are several times when Mother Talzin (Barbara Goodson) is able to appear out of thin air in a wisp of greenish Dark side smoke. Force teleportation is also a very common Dark side ability in "Star Wars" video games, being a signature ability of Darth Nihilus from the "Knights of the Old Republic" game series, as well as Darth Jadus from "Star Wars: The Old Republic."
Is Ahsoka using the Light side and the Dark side of the Force?
While Ahsoka Tano's teleportation may not be as theatrical or dramatic as Mother Talzin's smoky disappearance on the battlefield, it's still one of the rarest Force powers in existence, which begs the question of how she first gained this ability.
If indeed this scene does show Ahsoka teleporting (rather than presenting the "training montage cliche" of a master moving impossibly fast around their apprentice), it's possible that she has tapped into this Dark side ability as a result of her unique relationship with the Force. An exile from the Jedi order, Ahsoka is one of a few Force wielders who has displayed the use of both Dark side and Light side abilities, most recently using a very unethical Force power to extract information from the mind of Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) in "Ahsoka."
Another Jedi who has tapped into both the Light and Dark sides of the Force is Rey (Daisy Ridley), who spends a great deal of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" torn between her Dark side heritage and her desire to bring balance to the Force. Interestingly, Rey is another character who has shown proficiency in Force teleportation, using it at the climax of "Rise of Skywalker" to teleport a lightsaber across time and space and into the hands of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Although we'll have to wait and see if Ahsoka's "teleport" ability makes it into future episodes of "Ahsoka," it certainly seems like she's gained some rare Force powers in her time away from the Jedi Order.