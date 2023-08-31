Ahsoka Revealed An Unusual Force Ability In Episode 3 - That's Only Used By Sith

Episode 3 of "Ahsoka" continues Sabine Wren's (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) Jedi training under Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), opening with a sparring session that mirrors Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) training in "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope." The training forces Sabine to don a helmet that completely obscures her vision and follow Ahsoka's voice as the former Jedi walks around the room.

At one point, Ahsoka asks Sabine, "Do you know where I am?" and when Sabine says "Yes," she inexplicably appears on the complete opposite side of the room — without any sound or indication that she moved. While we've certainly seen plenty of Jedi use the Force to perform impossible feats, there aren't many Force wielders who can simply teleport across the room without making a sound.

Although some fans might chalk this scene up to Ahsoka's extreme speed, the "teleport" Force ability is one that we've seen across a variety of "Star Wars" media before — and one which is used almost exclusively by the Sith. In "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," we learn that the Nightsisters of Dathomir are particularly proficient in this ability, and there are several times when Mother Talzin (Barbara Goodson) is able to appear out of thin air in a wisp of greenish Dark side smoke. Force teleportation is also a very common Dark side ability in "Star Wars" video games, being a signature ability of Darth Nihilus from the "Knights of the Old Republic" game series, as well as Darth Jadus from "Star Wars: The Old Republic."