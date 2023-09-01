Cobra Kai: The Season 6 Theory That Could Drop The Biggest Bomb On Johnny & Carmen

"Cobra Kai" effectively functions as a soap opera with martial arts. From plot twists to characters returning after prolonged absences, it wouldn't be out of the question for a new development to take place for its sixth and final season. Redditor u/Clear_Fisherman3213 even posits, "What if Johnny is NOT the biological father of Carmen's unborn baby?"

An ultrasound photo of the child gives Johnny (William Zabka) the strength he needs to beat up some bad guys in the Season 5 finale, and it's reasonable to assume the baby will be born sometime in Season 6. But it would definitely throw a wrench in things if Johnny somehow figured out Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) slept with another man. The Redditor lays out some evidence, such as Johnny potentially being impotent due to years of alcohol abuse and how Carmen has a questionable dating history regarding Miguel's (Xolo Maridueña) biological father.

They even point out how Johnny and Carmen had to be exceptionally discreet when they were together because they didn't want Miguel to find out right away. If Carmen could be discreet with Miguel, who's to say she couldn't have a side piece without Johnny knowing? Johnny's already been through so much; it might seem unfair to throw an affair at him. But if it does happen, fans know who they'd want as the other man.