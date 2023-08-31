Game Of Thrones Theory Shakes Up Brienne Of Tarth's Origins With A Huge Twist

In a bleak world populated by scheming cutthroats, psychopathic kings, and knights who prefer torture over honor, Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) provides an admirable bit of heroism in "Game of Thrones." A huge, muscled woman who is often mistaken for a man, Brienne is a powerful warrior who can stand against the greatest fighters in Westeros. Though she is unable to be knighted as a woman, Brienne's blind reverence for knighthood and honor makes her one of the most heroic and just characters in the entire show.

While some fans might think this means Brienne has an equally heroic lineage, Reddit user u/juvegirlbe suggests that she actually belongs to a family of vicious killers, claiming that Brienne is the long-lost sister to Sandor and Gregor Clegane (Rory McCann and Hafþór Björnsson, respectively).

This sister is mentioned only briefly in the book "A Game of Thrones," with Eddard Stark musing on all the horrible atrocities Gregor has committed and recalling that "there had been a sister who had died young under queer circumstances" (Eddard VII). U/juvengirlbe theorizes that Brienne is actually this younger sister and that the lord of House Clegane shipped her off to Tarth to protect her from being brutalized by Gregor. This would not only explain why Brienne grows up so massive and strong, but also why her "father," Lord Selwyn Tarth, is not shocked when she grows up with a taste for battle — even training her to be a warrior despite the rampant sexism in Westeros.