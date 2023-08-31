The Worst Harry Potter Movie According To IMDb

Though IMBD users think "The Chamber of Secrets" is the worst film in the "Harry Potter" franchise, Reddit has seen many come to the second installment's defense. In a thread, u/IllustriousFoot1070 believes the low ranking is unfair and wonders if anyone else feels the same way. A majority of the comments supported "The Chamber of Secrets," and u/spk1311 argues that Gilderoy Lockhart's appearance is enough to make the film great. u/Phoenixorflame furthers this claim by saying Kenneth Branagh is perfectly cast in the role.

U/Violet_Chrysanthemum offers a valid reason why some might see the movie as the weakest. "From a movie perspective, I would say CoS did not blow people away like the first one did. While I personally loved it, I think the similarities between film one and film two were so close that people didn't feel like it was the bigger, better sequel. I mean to many it probably seemed like it was another story of someone doing bad things only to once again turn out to be Voldemort, and it lacked the wonder of introducing the Wizarding World to Harry for the first time." Though this is the last whimsical piece before things take a darker turn, the film arguably falls short compared to "The Sorcerer's Stone."

No matter which movie is considered the best or worst, we can agree they have all contributed to the Wizarding World we all know and love.