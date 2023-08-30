Star Wars Fans Are Comparing Ahsoka's Armor In Episode 3 To ... Dragon Ball Z?

We already knew that Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) was a powerful hero, but this week's episode might've confirmed she could be over 9,000 thanks to an outfit that stood out for some fans of "Star Wars" and "Dragon Ball Z." During the intense space battle that sees Huyang (David Tennant) out of action for a brief while, Ahsoka leaves the T-6 to face down a squadron of fighters with nothing but her lightsabers and a space suit to keep her protected. It was the suit in question, however, that caught the eye of some viewers, who were quick to compare it with the same get-up worn by a legendary Saiyan Prince from the beloved anime series.

With its blue and white detailing and trailing elements at the waist, it is easy to make the comparison between Ahsoka's space suit and the one that "Dragon Ball Z" favorite character Vegeta rocks when he first arrives on Earth to cause trouble for Goku during "The Vegeta Saga." @deegeeriv tweeted what some were already thinking, saying, "Were Clone War-era spacesuits always so influenced by Saiyan battle armor?"

@djohn90 also noticed, tweeting, "Ahsoka looking like original edition Vegeta."

And @rowe_deaf posited the question, "Who wore it better?" showing Goku's foe-turned-reluctant-friend in his original Saiyan suit.

But while it hasn't been confirmed that this was indeed a nod to the anime adapted from Akira Toriyama's manga series, fans have already shared some wild theories about Saiyans and Jedi occupying the same space.