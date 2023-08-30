Ahsoka: Twitter/X Has A LOT To Say About Episode 3 (And Only One Major Complaint)

Three episodes into its run, "Ahsoka" already seems to be a hit with "Star Wars" fans. After all, it wasn't long after the series' two-episode premiere last week that viewers were already coming up with theories about its future. Consequently, while its viewership numbers currently lag behind several of Disney+'s other "Star Wars" originals, it seems safe to say that the show has so far struck the right nerve with, at the very least, a portion of its viewers. In its second week, it doesn't look like the series' win streak has been broken yet, either.

Indeed, it may have only just premiered on Disney+, but fans have already begun to share their passionate responses to "Ahsoka" Episode 3. On Twitter, for instance, @jakejameslugo tweeted their immediate reaction to the installment, writing, "That episode was a nice big W for the show... That right there was some GOOD 'Star Wars,'" while @bricksoka similarly observed, "You know a show is good when you're literally screaming at the screen for the episode not to end!"

Those two tweets are far from the only positive responses that "Ahsoka" Episode 3 has received in the hours since its premiere. As a matter of fact, "Star Wars" fans only seem to have one real problem with the latest installment of "Ahsoka," and that's its shortened 37-minute runtime. One viewer said as much in their tweet about it, noting, "Hopefully[,] future episodes are longer and over the 45-min mark."