The Witcher: How Ciri Can Reclaim Her Powers After Renouncing Them In Season 3
Season 3 of "The Witcher" ends with Ciri (Freya Allan) renouncing her magical powers after a vision quest in the Korath desert. As she wanders through the desert, a mysterious woman named Falka (Hiftu Quasem) shows her a vision of a future in which Ciri has conquered the entire Continent –- using forbidden fire magic to decimate her foes.
After that same uncontrollable fire magic nearly consumes and kills her, Ciri decides to swear off her powers altogether, and as the season ends, it's unclear whether or not she has any magical abilities left. This decision certainly must have shocked some fans, since Ciri spent the majority of the season attempting to harness her powers with the help of Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). To see Ciri cast these powers aside certainly feels like a wasted opportunity, though thankfully, there are several ways for her to reclaim her magic in the future.
In the "Witcher" book series, it is revealed that Ciri did not so much "renounce" her powers as much as sever the connection between herself and magic, and that in order to regain those powers, she simply has to fix that connection. We see this most prominently in "The Tower of Swallow," which takes place after Ciri has renounced her magic in the desert. In this book Ciri is possessed by the psionic Joanna Selborne, and in a fit of desperation is able to reconnect to her magic and force Joanna out of her mind — proving that she is still able to access those powers under immense pressure.
Ciri will always have unique magical powers due to her Elder Blood
Not only is Ciri able to reconnect to her magical abilities in "The Tower of Swallow," but those abilities are so powerful she literally launches Joanna Selborne off her feet. Ciri 's powers are so potent they render Joanna practically immobile, being too dizzy to stand and too weak to stop Ciri from escaping.
As such, it seems like Ciri could regain access to her powers at any point during the upcoming 4th season of "The Witcher," particularly if she finds herself in a life-threatening or dangerous situation. It's also worth noting that we've already seen Yennefer of Vengerberg lose and then regain her powers as a result of fire magic, though she gains her powers after selflessly trying to sacrifice herself on the battlefield. From what we've seen in the books, it seems unlikely that Ciri will have to do something so dramatic to regain her powers, especially since certain magical abilities are always within her, courtesy of her Elder Blood.
The reason for Ciri's exceptional magical ability is her inherited Elder Blood, a powerful genetic magic that is passed through the descendants of the legendary elven sorceress Lara Dorren. This Elder Blood allows Ciri to access magic that has never been dreamed of before, and by the end of the book series, she's trained so extensively that she's able to use that magic to travel between dimensions. Although it's unclear if Ciri's fire magic will return, it's safe to say that her Elder Blood powers will never truly leave her — and when they return they'll probably be stronger than ever before.