The Witcher: How Ciri Can Reclaim Her Powers After Renouncing Them In Season 3

Season 3 of "The Witcher" ends with Ciri (Freya Allan) renouncing her magical powers after a vision quest in the Korath desert. As she wanders through the desert, a mysterious woman named Falka (Hiftu Quasem) shows her a vision of a future in which Ciri has conquered the entire Continent –- using forbidden fire magic to decimate her foes.

After that same uncontrollable fire magic nearly consumes and kills her, Ciri decides to swear off her powers altogether, and as the season ends, it's unclear whether or not she has any magical abilities left. This decision certainly must have shocked some fans, since Ciri spent the majority of the season attempting to harness her powers with the help of Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). To see Ciri cast these powers aside certainly feels like a wasted opportunity, though thankfully, there are several ways for her to reclaim her magic in the future.

In the "Witcher" book series, it is revealed that Ciri did not so much "renounce" her powers as much as sever the connection between herself and magic, and that in order to regain those powers, she simply has to fix that connection. We see this most prominently in "The Tower of Swallow," which takes place after Ciri has renounced her magic in the desert. In this book Ciri is possessed by the psionic Joanna Selborne, and in a fit of desperation is able to reconnect to her magic and force Joanna out of her mind — proving that she is still able to access those powers under immense pressure.