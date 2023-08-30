Storage Wars: Who Is Justin Bryant, The Show's Youngest Buyer?
Not just anyone can become a storage unit bidder on A&E's "Storage Wars." Many people featured on the reality series already have years, if not decades, of auction experience under their belts, making the inclusion of Justin Bryant in Seasons 11 and 12 all the more intriguing.
With a baby face, it's only natural for viewers to ask, "How old is Justin from 'Storage Wars?'" He was 22 years old when he first joined the series in 2017, meaning he hasn't even hit 30 yet as of this writing. Nicknamed "The Rookie," Justin quickly proved himself a formidable force at auctions. He knows how to get under other people's skins, such as Rene Nezhoda's during their first encounter. He found plenty of valuable items during his short tenure on the show, making him rank amongst the most successful "Storage Wars" participants.
Justin Bryant proved the value of youth when it comes to these auctions. While he hasn't been on the show since Season 12, he's likely doing just fine for himself.
How did Justin Bryant make his money?
"Storage Wars" had already been on the air for a long time when Justin Bryant came around. In fact, the show inspired him to start collecting in the first place. According to his A&E profile, he was inspired by what he saw on the reality show when he would've been a teenager and started purchasing storage lockers. He caught on quickly and made a name for himself, enough to catch the attention of "Storage Wars."
He may have been on the series for two seasons, but he's done well for himself since leaving. He made enough money to the point where he bought his mother a house, and with all the work coming in, he hired his brother to help him out. You can follow him on Instagram, where he's posted about his marriage to Evelyn Leon, and the couple has two daughters.
It's clear from his social media presence that Justin likes to keep a low profile. Not much is known about what he's up to these days, but one can assume he's still bidding on storage units and selling anything valuable he finds. Justin was inspired to get into this line of work from "Storage Wars," and it's exciting to think of who else pursued this career path because of the series.