Storage Wars: Who Is Justin Bryant, The Show's Youngest Buyer?

Not just anyone can become a storage unit bidder on A&E's "Storage Wars." Many people featured on the reality series already have years, if not decades, of auction experience under their belts, making the inclusion of Justin Bryant in Seasons 11 and 12 all the more intriguing.

With a baby face, it's only natural for viewers to ask, "How old is Justin from 'Storage Wars?'" He was 22 years old when he first joined the series in 2017, meaning he hasn't even hit 30 yet as of this writing. Nicknamed "The Rookie," Justin quickly proved himself a formidable force at auctions. He knows how to get under other people's skins, such as Rene Nezhoda's during their first encounter. He found plenty of valuable items during his short tenure on the show, making him rank amongst the most successful "Storage Wars" participants.

Justin Bryant proved the value of youth when it comes to these auctions. While he hasn't been on the show since Season 12, he's likely doing just fine for himself.