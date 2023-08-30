Whatever Happened To Nopalera After Shark Tank?

As the name of the company suggests, Nopalera is an ode to the humble nopal, or cactus. It's a plant that grew in abundance in founder Sandra Velasquez's native San Diego, and can be used in cooking, textiles, and skincare. That latter category set off a lightbulb for Velasquez, who saw the plant as a replacement for aloe vera in beauty products. Nopales, she thought, were an untapped resource in the world of beauty and skincare, so she highlighted the hydrating ingredient, along with other Mexican botanicals, in her company that was showcased in a Season 14 episode of "Shark Tank."

Velasquez has a background in food sales, having worked for Mast Brothers Chocolate and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, and she enlisted a designer from a previous job to help create Nopalera's distinct branding. Velasquez launched Nopalera from her Brooklyn apartment in 2020, while she juggled her new business, three jobs, and life as a single mother during the pandemic. Moreover, she had to create her own network as an outsider in the beauty industry. "It was just a lot of just falling down rabbit holes on the internet, asking everyone I knew, reading industry articles, following the right publications, finding people's names there, and then going and finding those people directly," Velasquez told Martha Stewart. "You're not going to find anything unless you go and literally put yourself in the rooms."

Velasquez's scrapping led her to apply to "Shark Tank" on a whim, and she was selected to tape an episode in the summer of 2022.