Secret Invasion Easter Egg Reignites A Marvel Netflix Controversy

With so many TV shows and films existing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to the increasing prevalence of the multiverse, there are many questions about what's in the mainline MCU and what's tangential. This topic always comes up when discussing the Marvel Netflix series, like "Daredevil," "The Punisher," and "Jessica Jones." Those shows originally aired on Netflix before moving to Disney+, but there are many questions about whether what happened in those series is canon to everything else.

It's especially pertinent seeing how Daredevil (Charlie Cox) appeared in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "She-Hulk," while Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) showed up in "Hawkeye." Those two will be back officially in "Daredevil: Born Again," but is this a new series or picking up where "Daredevil" left off? Some fans think the Netflix series could, indeed, be canon based on a "Secret Invasion" Easter egg.

Twitter user @a_gonzas posted a screenshot from "Secret Invasion" while pointing out, "Fun fact: FXN News is a MCU newschannel that first appeared in #Daredevil Season 3." A Skrull disguised as a news anchor, played by Christopher McDonald, works for FXN News, while a different FXN reporter can be seen in "Daredevil" hounding Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). The implication could be the Netflix Marvel series are canon because they share a news organization. But like the Skrulls themselves, there could be more here than meets the eye.