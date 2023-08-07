Is Critical Role Scripted? These Campaign 2 Moments Might Tell Us

The popularity of tabletop roleplaying games like "Dungeons & Dragons" has been on the rise in recent years. That's due in no small part to the inclusion of "D&D" in popular shows like "Stranger Things," as well as online actual play series like "Critical Role." The latter title, which features a group of successful voice actors who come together on a weekly basis to play "Dungeons & Dragons," has been airing online since 2015 and has been steadily growing in popularity ever since.

Over the years, the "Critical Role" brand has expanded past the initial, long-running "D&D" campaign that started it all to encompass a number of spin-off campaigns, one-shots, talk shows, and two animated TV series. For that reason, some of the first questions new viewers usually ask involve the correct order to watch the "Critical Role" campaigns and whether or not the brand's central "D&D" campaigns are scripted. As a matter of fact, one Redditor even created a post asking that very question.

While this may come as a surprise to some viewers, too, "Critical Role" is definitely not scripted. In order to prove that point, some fans responded to their fellow Redditor's query with moments from the second main "Critical Role" campaign where the show's players made decisions that totally surprised their dungeon master, Matthew Mercer. Key among those moments was one instance in which Taliesin Jaffe famously used one spell to sidestep a naval battle that Mercer had pre-emptively created specific combat mechanics in order to pull off.

"I'm just gonna go ahead and get rid of that initiative order that's not going to do anything now," Mercer said in the wake of the moment in question.