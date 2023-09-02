Netflix's One Piece Posters Feature An Easter Egg You May Have Overlooked

In preparation for the highly anticipated release of Netflix's "One Piece" (a live action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga and anime of the same name), Netflix rolled out a slew of character posters to introduce viewers to the Straw Hat Pirates.

These posters feature the live action counterparts to "One Piece" icons like Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar), with each poster giving us a small bit of insight into their character and place among the crew. As some eagle-eyed fans on Twitter noticed, Sanji's poster in particular actually features a neat easter egg related to his past —- a ring emblazoned with the jolly roger of his mentor, Zeff.

"One Piece" manga and anime fans will know that Zeff is the head chef and owner of the floating restaurant Baratie, located close to the entrance of the Grand Line. Before opening his restaurant Zeff was also the captain of the Cook Pirates, whose "jolly roger" featured a fork and knife crossed behind a duck wearing a chef's hat. After Sanji ran away from home at the age of 10, Zeff wound up taking the young cook under his wing as the sous chef of Baratie — treating him like a son and teaching him everything he knew about cooking, fighting, and the sea.