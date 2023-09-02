Netflix's One Piece Posters Feature An Easter Egg You May Have Overlooked
In preparation for the highly anticipated release of Netflix's "One Piece" (a live action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga and anime of the same name), Netflix rolled out a slew of character posters to introduce viewers to the Straw Hat Pirates.
These posters feature the live action counterparts to "One Piece" icons like Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar), with each poster giving us a small bit of insight into their character and place among the crew. As some eagle-eyed fans on Twitter noticed, Sanji's poster in particular actually features a neat easter egg related to his past —- a ring emblazoned with the jolly roger of his mentor, Zeff.
"One Piece" manga and anime fans will know that Zeff is the head chef and owner of the floating restaurant Baratie, located close to the entrance of the Grand Line. Before opening his restaurant Zeff was also the captain of the Cook Pirates, whose "jolly roger" featured a fork and knife crossed behind a duck wearing a chef's hat. After Sanji ran away from home at the age of 10, Zeff wound up taking the young cook under his wing as the sous chef of Baratie — treating him like a son and teaching him everything he knew about cooking, fighting, and the sea.
Fans are in love with Sanji and Zeff
Although the father-son relationship between Sanji and Zeff is certainly a little dysfunctional (with the latter frequently insulting Sanji and even beating him when he messes up), the fact that Sanji continues to wear this "duck and fork" ring shows just how much he loves Zeff.
Fans on Twitter could not contain their excitement at seeing Sanji's new ring in this poster for Netflix's "One Piece," with many gushing about Sanji's unrequited love for the man who raised him. "SANJI YOU SENTIMENTAL LIL 3GGPLANT," wrote @7Shizuka9. "You love your Dad so much." "LIVE ACTION SANJI IS GONNA WEAR A RING WITH ZEFF'S JOLLY ROGER ON IT AND NOW I'M EMOTIONAL," echoed @GOJOSKENTO. "IM GONNA CRY," added @sanluwu.
Fans are clearly over the moon about Sanji's new ring, and are incredibly moved by the love that Sanji shows his adoptive father. As it happens, fans can actually get a sneak peak at this dysfunctional father-son relationship in an exclusive YouTube clip posted by Everyeye Plus — with Zeff adopting an almost Gordon Ramsey level of criticism towards Sanji's cooking style. In any case, this little easter egg certainly has plenty of fans excited to meet Sanji and Zeff when "One Piece" debuts on August 31, 2021.