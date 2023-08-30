American Pickers: What Deal Led To Rick Nielsen's Surrender To A Frank Fritz Offer?

Like its History counterpart "Pawn Stars," "American Pickers" features some famous faces on the reality series from time to time.

As for former "American Pickers" star Frank Fritz, one of the show co-host's biggest celebrity encounters came during the ninth episode of Season 8 in 2013. In the episode, titled "Cheap Pick," Fritz not only got to hang out with guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, but he also managed to pick a few of the legendary rocker's personal items.

Making a stop at Rick's Picks — an exhibit of Nielsen's Cheap Trick and other music items in Rockford, Illinois — Fritz and co-host Mike Wolfe not only managed to view the rocker's personal memorabilia, but also managed to meet with famed guitarist and take a tour of his personal warehouse.

Naturally, Fritz couldn't resist offering Nielsen some money for some of his rock artifacts, even though he knew the endeavor wasn't going to be cheap. To begin with, Fritz offered $200 for a set of four KISS solo albums gifted to Neilsen from the group's bassist, Gene Simmons. To seal the deal, Fritz held up a poster of the guitarist and his Cheap Trick bandmates and told Nielsen he'd pay $100 if he would sign it. "'To Frank, my biggest fan,'" Fritz asked for the inscription to read. Nielsen didn't hesitate Fritz's offer and exclaimed, "Hell, yeah!"