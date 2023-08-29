Ahsoka's Big Villain Twist Makes No Sense

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka"

Even in just its first couple of episodes, "Ahsoka" drops a lot of new "Star Wars" lore. There are ancient Force temples. There's a mysterious gateway to an entirely new galaxy. There are dark side users with orange lightsabers and hidden Imperial spies. But perhaps most surprising of all is the twist that Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), the enigmatic villain first introduced in "The Mandalorian" Season 2, is actually a Nightsister from the planet Dathomir.

This twist isn't entirely out of left field. Morgan's "Mandalorian" appearance reveals that she's one of the final survivors of her people and shows her go toe-to-toe with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in a duel. Combine those interesting tidbits with an eccentric look, and some fans might have been able to guess that the villain was actually a Nightsister.

Even still, this reveal in "Ahsoka" opens up even more questions. Morgan served the Empire for years and has a strong relationship with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). If you've seen "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," you may find that more than a little confusing. Darth Sidious himself considered the Nightsisters one of the greatest threats to his reign, and he's the one who ordered them to be wiped out. At face value, Morgan's role within Palpatine's regime makes no sense. However, there could be more going on than we've been shown thus far.