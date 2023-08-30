Veronica Mars: Lilly Kane's Death Day Means More Than You Think For Amanda Seyfried
The thing about being at the center of a murder mystery is that it usually means that you're dead. However, much like Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) in "Twin Peaks," even after being killed, Lilly Kane (Amanda Seyfried) still managed to show up in "Veronica Mars" from time to time via dream sequences and flashbacks designed to help to explain the mystery behind her tragic demise.
Still, for Seyfried herself, the day that Lilly Kane died has an almost eerie connection to one of her most famous roles. The actor had only appeared in soap operas before she was cast in "Mean Girls" and "Veronica Mars," and the two characters she played share a connection to a specific date. In the latter, October 3 is the day Lilly Kane was murdered, but in Mark Waters' teen comedy, the date is part of a joke that people still reference today.
In "Mean Girls," the date is mentioned during a flashback montage where Cady (Lindsay Lohan) discusses her history with her love interest. "On October 3, he asked me what day it was," Lohan's character recalls, responding with a smile, "'It's October 3.'" The joke is still referenced by fans to this day when October 3 comes around each year.
October 3 connects the projects that made Seyfried famous
Though the iconic line isn't spoken by Amanda Seyfried's character in "Mean Girls," it is an interesting little connection between the two projects, especially considering the actor had just wrapped up filming the high school comedy mere months before "Veronica Mars" aired its series premiere in 2004.
Beyond this fun coincidence, the reason the close proximity of these two projects matters so much is that without them, Seyfried might not be quite as big a star as she is today. Just a few years after shooting these profile-raising projects, the actor would appear in the megahit musical "Mamma Mia!" and the cult classic horror film "Jennifer's Body," which helped to cement her even more as a legitimate star.
Either way, for two of the most notable projects from early on in Seyfried's career to share a prominent connection to the same day of the year is the kind of coincidence that inspires conspiracy theories. For Seyfried herself, though, October 3 was just the start of bigger days to come.