Veronica Mars: Lilly Kane's Death Day Means More Than You Think For Amanda Seyfried

The thing about being at the center of a murder mystery is that it usually means that you're dead. However, much like Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) in "Twin Peaks," even after being killed, Lilly Kane (Amanda Seyfried) still managed to show up in "Veronica Mars" from time to time via dream sequences and flashbacks designed to help to explain the mystery behind her tragic demise.

Still, for Seyfried herself, the day that Lilly Kane died has an almost eerie connection to one of her most famous roles. The actor had only appeared in soap operas before she was cast in "Mean Girls" and "Veronica Mars," and the two characters she played share a connection to a specific date. In the latter, October 3 is the day Lilly Kane was murdered, but in Mark Waters' teen comedy, the date is part of a joke that people still reference today.

In "Mean Girls," the date is mentioned during a flashback montage where Cady (Lindsay Lohan) discusses her history with her love interest. "On October 3, he asked me what day it was," Lohan's character recalls, responding with a smile, "'It's October 3.'" The joke is still referenced by fans to this day when October 3 comes around each year.