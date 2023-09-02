The Iconic Star Wars Character You Didn't Know Jon Hamm Played
Following the resurgence of the "Star Wars" franchise, many top Hollywood stars have snuck into minor roles so that they could say that they were in the galaxy far, far away. The likes of Lizzo and Jack Black, Daniel Craig, and Tom Hardy (even if he was sadly cut) have jumped to hyperspace, all getting their brief moment in one of the most beloved franchises ever made. One notable star who got their hands on a pretty significant role was "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm, albeit not in the go-to medium "Star Wars" is known for.
In 2017, the Emmy-winning actor was offered the chance to breathe life into one of the most legendary bounty hunters in the galaxy: Boba Fett. Hamm took on the part in a purely vocal fashion for the release of an anthology audiobook, "From A Certain Point of View," which retold the events of "A New Hope" from the perspectives of different characters. The audiobook gained equally impressive talent (this is "Star Wars," after all), with the likes of Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Davis, and Ashley Eckstein joining the project. However, for Hamm, it might not have been enough, as even after taking on the role of the iconic Mandalorian, he's just as desperate to get some time in front of the camera.
Jon Hamm is still waiting on a phone call for Star Wars screen time
Though he might have made jokes about not appearing in Apple TV+ shows (and finally getting his wish with "The Morning Show"), it seems that it's no laughing matter when it comes to "Star Wars." While being interviewed with Nick Offerman by Buzzfeed for "Good Omens," the latter revealed he tried for a role in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" but missed out. Sympathizing with his co-star, the man who gave us Don Draper revealed he was also hungry to be a part of a franchise he loved. "My version of that is the 'Star Wars' stuff. There've been more 'Star Wars' things with more people in them. Where's my phone call? I've been a nerf-herder. I get the lingo."
The hope is that after having his foot in the door of the recording booth for "From a Certain Point of View," the Force might be on his side for future "Star Wars" projects. While a live-action Boba Fett might be off the table, given that Temuera Morrison has made that role his own, there's no reason Hamm couldn't find himself as part of the Rebel Alliance or a stern servant of the Empire. It's a big galaxy, after all.