The Iconic Star Wars Character You Didn't Know Jon Hamm Played

Following the resurgence of the "Star Wars" franchise, many top Hollywood stars have snuck into minor roles so that they could say that they were in the galaxy far, far away. The likes of Lizzo and Jack Black, Daniel Craig, and Tom Hardy (even if he was sadly cut) have jumped to hyperspace, all getting their brief moment in one of the most beloved franchises ever made. One notable star who got their hands on a pretty significant role was "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm, albeit not in the go-to medium "Star Wars" is known for.

In 2017, the Emmy-winning actor was offered the chance to breathe life into one of the most legendary bounty hunters in the galaxy: Boba Fett. Hamm took on the part in a purely vocal fashion for the release of an anthology audiobook, "From A Certain Point of View," which retold the events of "A New Hope" from the perspectives of different characters. The audiobook gained equally impressive talent (this is "Star Wars," after all), with the likes of Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Davis, and Ashley Eckstein joining the project. However, for Hamm, it might not have been enough, as even after taking on the role of the iconic Mandalorian, he's just as desperate to get some time in front of the camera.