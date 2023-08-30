Nightmare On Elm Street Theory Suggests The Real Villain Is NOT Freddy Krueger

There's no question that Wes Craven's dream-dwelling serial killer Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) is one of the most iconic horror villains of all time, striking fear into the hearts of moviegoers everywhere since his first appearance in 1984's "A Nightmare on Elm Street."

In the original film, we learn that the demonic Krueger was originally a child murderer known as the "Springwood Slasher," who escaped justice on a technicality only to be captured and burned to death by the fearful parents of Springwood, Ohio. His spirit returns in "A Nightmare on Elm Street" to seek revenge by haunting the dreams of the children of those who murdered him.

Although Krueger's backstory is one of the most well-known in all of horror fiction, a theory from TikTok user @ghostfacepanda333 suggests that Krueger was actually innocent the whole time — and the real "Springwood Slasher" was Marge Thompson (Ronee Blakley), mother of franchise staple Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp). The user claims Marge spearheaded the hunt for Freddy to use him as a scapegoat, and that the illegal search warrant leading to his arrest (which was never signed) was faked by Marge's police lieutenant husband, Donald (John Saxon). The user also argues that Freddy's iconic clawed glove is actually Marge's, which is why she keeps it in her boiler all these years later — the same boiler she used to burn Freddy and her child victims.