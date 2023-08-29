Marvel Cut This Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Scene For Being Too Disturbing

A recently released deleted scene from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" shows Will Poulter as Adam Warlock explaining his plan to seek revenge on the titular heroes, and he describes it in such gory detail that it didn't make the final cut. The scene seems to occur shortly after Adam's initial altercation with the Guardians on Knowhere. In the clip, an injured Adam tells his "mother" Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), about his plans to exact vengeance.

"Do not fret, mother," Adam says in the scene. "I will kill all your enemies for you... I will stomp on their skulls. I'm going to mush their brains between my fingers. I'm going to piss on their bodies and make love to their carcasses."

Considering the fact that Adam is mostly played in the movie with a sense of childishness and naivety, even Ayesha admits that this all seems excessive, simply replying with, "Well that's a bit much." Though this scene was cut, a sequence that did make it to theaters sees Adam incinerating a Ravenger during what was supposed to be a simple interrogation, establishing that Adam still may not understand his power or the value of sentient lives.