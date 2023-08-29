Marvel Cut This Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Scene For Being Too Disturbing
A recently released deleted scene from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" shows Will Poulter as Adam Warlock explaining his plan to seek revenge on the titular heroes, and he describes it in such gory detail that it didn't make the final cut. The scene seems to occur shortly after Adam's initial altercation with the Guardians on Knowhere. In the clip, an injured Adam tells his "mother" Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), about his plans to exact vengeance.
"Do not fret, mother," Adam says in the scene. "I will kill all your enemies for you... I will stomp on their skulls. I'm going to mush their brains between my fingers. I'm going to piss on their bodies and make love to their carcasses."
Considering the fact that Adam is mostly played in the movie with a sense of childishness and naivety, even Ayesha admits that this all seems excessive, simply replying with, "Well that's a bit much." Though this scene was cut, a sequence that did make it to theaters sees Adam incinerating a Ravenger during what was supposed to be a simple interrogation, establishing that Adam still may not understand his power or the value of sentient lives.
What is Adam Warlock's MCU future?
Adam Warlock is one of the most powerful characters in Marvel Comics, wielding cosmic powers that can literally manipulate reality. Considering the fact that the last we see of him in the final scenes of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is as a refugee on Knowhere, it would feel like a huge wasted opportunity to not bring back Poulter's gilded character. Speaking to Empire, "Guardians" director James Gunn, who is now heading up the DC Universe, said he chose Poulter in the hope he'll play a larger role in the MCU's future. "I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future," Gunn said. However, no definitive plans have been announced for his Marvel Cinematic Universe return.
It may have been a wise choice to cut this sequence. Considering the character is largely played for comic relief, Adam's monologue would have been somewhat jarring, and also set a malicious tone for what could prove to be a major hero in the future of the MCU. While it's unclear what Adam Warlock's future may hold, a tirade like the one seen in the deleted clip could have made a joke out of what could still be a big player in the MCU.