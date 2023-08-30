My 600-Lb Life: What Happened To The 'One-Ton Family' After Season 6?

Some of the most memorable figures in "My 600-Lb Life" are Roshanda, Brandie, and Clarence Perrio, who are collectively known as the One-Ton Family. Tipping the scales at over 2,000 pounds combined, the trio ranks among Dr. Younan Nowzaradan's more challenging cases. Unfamiliar with healthy food habits and unable to get medical help from anyone else due to their extreme weight, the Perrio siblings turn to Dr. Now, who helps them with his patented combination of surgery and lifestyle changes — but as always, things aren't easy.

Each member of the One-Ton Family trio faces their share of adversity over the course of the show, and while their mission to lose weight has its challenges and setbacks, they've all ultimately ended up losing weight. Since the show depicted the beginning of their weight loss journey in Season 6, "My 600-Lb Life" has checked how Roshanda, Brandie, and Clarence have fared in a 2020 episode of the "Where Are They Now?" update spinoff series. As it turns out, both Roshanda and Clarence had lost a significant amount of weight. At this point, Roshanda weighed around 300 pounds less than her original 783 pounds, and Clarence had lost over 200 pounds. As for Brandie, she got her weight down to 370 pounds in 2019, but her party-heavy music career was starting to take its toll on the mission. During the last weighing depicted in "Where Are They Now?" she had gained 70 pounds since the previous appointment.