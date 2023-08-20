The Fast & Furious Cast Gets A Barbie Glow-Up And It's Hot Pink Perfection

While pink is not a foreign shade to the "Fast & Furious" franchise, it's by no means a familiar one. Precious few costumes across the 11 films feature the color. Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) occasionally dons pink but its most notable usage in the film series comes from Suki (Devon Aoki), Tej Parker's (Ludacris) on-and-off girlfriend from "2 Fast 2 Furious." In her prime screentime, Suki wears pink chaps over a pair of denim shorts. Let's not forget Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), either. In one memorable "Fast X" scene, Reyes lounges in a pink bathrobe while chatting with a pair of freshly slaughtered corpses. His messy buns are held up with pink scrunchies and his neck is adorned with pink pearls — a true icon.

Wouldn't it be fun to see the rest of the cast in pink, though? That's where the internet comes in. Hollywood business executives might allegedly want to use artificial intelligence to replace writers and performers to improve their bottom line, but everyone else just wants to use AI to make Vin Diesel finally wear a splash of color. Digital artist the_ai_dreams shared a photoset to their Instagram detailing that very thing by giving the "Fast & Furious" cast a "Barbie"-themed aesthetic makeover. The pictures feature digitally recreated versions of Dominic Toretto (Diesel), Brian O'Conner (the late Paul Walker), Han Lue (Sung Kang), Letty, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Tej, Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), and Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), all in their "Barbie" best.