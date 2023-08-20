The Fast & Furious Cast Gets A Barbie Glow-Up And It's Hot Pink Perfection
While pink is not a foreign shade to the "Fast & Furious" franchise, it's by no means a familiar one. Precious few costumes across the 11 films feature the color. Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) occasionally dons pink but its most notable usage in the film series comes from Suki (Devon Aoki), Tej Parker's (Ludacris) on-and-off girlfriend from "2 Fast 2 Furious." In her prime screentime, Suki wears pink chaps over a pair of denim shorts. Let's not forget Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), either. In one memorable "Fast X" scene, Reyes lounges in a pink bathrobe while chatting with a pair of freshly slaughtered corpses. His messy buns are held up with pink scrunchies and his neck is adorned with pink pearls — a true icon.
Wouldn't it be fun to see the rest of the cast in pink, though? That's where the internet comes in. Hollywood business executives might allegedly want to use artificial intelligence to replace writers and performers to improve their bottom line, but everyone else just wants to use AI to make Vin Diesel finally wear a splash of color. Digital artist the_ai_dreams shared a photoset to their Instagram detailing that very thing by giving the "Fast & Furious" cast a "Barbie"-themed aesthetic makeover. The pictures feature digitally recreated versions of Dominic Toretto (Diesel), Brian O'Conner (the late Paul Walker), Han Lue (Sung Kang), Letty, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Tej, Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), and Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), all in their "Barbie" best.
The Fast & Furious franchise tends to avoid the color pink
Each image in the photoset depicts a singular "Fast & Furious" character in bespoke pink attire, with most of the men wearing suits and the women wearing leather and less. Dwayne Johnson's pink military gear stands out in the crowd by making him look like a "G. I. Joe" action figure — probably not his favorite intellectual property reference — that accidentally got lost in Barbie's Dreamhouse closet. The attention to detail is what makes these creations so much fun because it's not only their outfits that are pink, it's their accessories and the sports cars, too. Hobbs is even posing in front of a pink tank. Greta Gerwig would approve. Or, at least, Ken (Ryan Gosling) would. Maybe there's still time to repaint the set for "Fast X: Part 2" before it arrives in 2025?
Based on the few comments that the Instagram post received, the_ai_dreams' fans loved it. And we loved it, too! The only real shame is how the_ai_dreams didn't acknowledge that the "Fast & Furious" franchise shares some of its actors with Gerwig's "Barbie." Both productions feature Helen Mirren and John Cena. It's easy to imagine Mirren's Queenie in a pink dress suit, but nothing tops the idea of Cena's Jakob Torreto in a pink leather jacket with a pink cross dangling around his neck. There's no doubt that Cena would be into it, but it's just hilarious to imagine Jakob freaking out about the palette.