Storage Wars: Texas - Where To Watch The Canceled Spin-Off

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to the relentless, high-stakes world of storage unit auctions, there really isn't any other franchise that does it better than "Storage Wars," a show that spawned several spin-offs, including a version of the popular reality series that showed what hidden treasures could be accumulated in the Lone Star State. Even though "Storage Wars: Texas" was canceled in 2014, there are still plenty of episodes for fans to enjoy and newcomers to experience.

Like the original, the spin-off features a dynamic group of larger-than-life treasure hunters, each armed with their own unique flair and stubborn determination to outdo one another at each locker. The show's lineup looking to strike it rich includes Walt Cade, Victor Rjesnjansky, Ricky and Bubba Smith, Jenny Grumbles, Mary Padian, Lesa Lewis, and Morris "Moe" Prigoff. Each of the episodes released over the course of several seasons starting in 2011 featured the ambitious go-getters using different tactics to outbid the competition, following the evaluation process of the goods they've obtained.

For those looking to watch "Storage Wars: Texas," there are a few options. Episodes are available on The Roku Channel and Pluto TV. Entries can also be found on the A&E website. If those avenues don't work, both seasons and episodes are for sale on Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play.

While there are certainly plenty of places to watch the A&E reality series, after so many years of being off the air, some people may wonder how "Storage Wars" fans really feel about the Texas-based spin-off.