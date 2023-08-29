Storage Wars: Texas - Where To Watch The Canceled Spin-Off
When it comes to the relentless, high-stakes world of storage unit auctions, there really isn't any other franchise that does it better than "Storage Wars," a show that spawned several spin-offs, including a version of the popular reality series that showed what hidden treasures could be accumulated in the Lone Star State. Even though "Storage Wars: Texas" was canceled in 2014, there are still plenty of episodes for fans to enjoy and newcomers to experience.
Like the original, the spin-off features a dynamic group of larger-than-life treasure hunters, each armed with their own unique flair and stubborn determination to outdo one another at each locker. The show's lineup looking to strike it rich includes Walt Cade, Victor Rjesnjansky, Ricky and Bubba Smith, Jenny Grumbles, Mary Padian, Lesa Lewis, and Morris "Moe" Prigoff. Each of the episodes released over the course of several seasons starting in 2011 featured the ambitious go-getters using different tactics to outbid the competition, following the evaluation process of the goods they've obtained.
For those looking to watch "Storage Wars: Texas," there are a few options. Episodes are available on The Roku Channel and Pluto TV. Entries can also be found on the A&E website. If those avenues don't work, both seasons and episodes are for sale on Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play.
While there are certainly plenty of places to watch the A&E reality series, after so many years of being off the air, some people may wonder how "Storage Wars" fans really feel about the Texas-based spin-off.
Storage Wars fans have mixed feelings about Texas
While some would wonder if watching people pay to plunder the contents of a storage locker, whether in California or Texas, would resonate with fans, they'd be wrong. It's clear that not everyone saw "Storage Wars: Texas" as a prize worth chasing.
Some people couldn't even get past the first few episodes before quickly reverting to seasons of "Storage Wars." These include a reviewer on IMDb who wrote, "Lame show overall. After 3 or 4 episodes, I'm done, I'll just stick to watching the original version." However, some people from the Lone Star State don't consider the series the worst spin-off, like u/jondonger, who wrote in a Reddit post, "Only the SoCal storage wars is good. From a Texan, yeah, I can't support the Texas one. New York is even worse."
It's no secret the show has its fair share of haters, but "Storage Wars: Texas" was able to find some fans along the way, like the author of one Amazon review. "Though not as flashy as the California version, the characters have developed nicely and there are some interesting items discovered," they wrote. Another reviewer clarified that the spin-off is an entertaining experience, writing, "I love watching 'Storage Wars Texas' on A&E. There are times when it can really get hilariously funny!"
From all accounts, it seems pretty evident that If "Storage Wars: Texas" was found in a unit, certain bidders would, unfortunately, toss it right in the bin and move on to the next one, while others would consider the find a worthwhile score packed to the brim with an abundance of replay value.