Storage Wars: Texas - Whatever Happened To Morris 'Moe' Prigoff?

Given the massive success of "Storage Wars," a spinoff was inevitable. And people could see how people bid on units and antiques in the Lone Star State with "Storage Wars: Texas." A new crop of bidders entered the picture for several seasons, including Morris "Moe" Prigoff, known as "The Doc."

He was sharp as a tack, with a history of collecting antiques for over 30 years. He was mostly known for his collaborations with co-star Mary Padian, and the two had many humorous interactions together throughout their time on the show. When he wasn't at auctions, Prigoff ran a local podiatric surgery practice, but fans who want to know what Moe Prigoff is up to these days will be disappointed to hear he passed away in 2021.

His obituary states he died on March 4, 2021 after a six-year illness. During that time, he was cared for by his wife of 19 years, Michela, whom he would refer to as "my wife for life." Even though Prigoff is no longer with us, fans can look back on his "Storage Wars: Texas" episodes to remember his larger-than-life personality.