Storage Wars: Texas - Whatever Happened To Morris 'Moe' Prigoff?
Given the massive success of "Storage Wars," a spinoff was inevitable. And people could see how people bid on units and antiques in the Lone Star State with "Storage Wars: Texas." A new crop of bidders entered the picture for several seasons, including Morris "Moe" Prigoff, known as "The Doc."
He was sharp as a tack, with a history of collecting antiques for over 30 years. He was mostly known for his collaborations with co-star Mary Padian, and the two had many humorous interactions together throughout their time on the show. When he wasn't at auctions, Prigoff ran a local podiatric surgery practice, but fans who want to know what Moe Prigoff is up to these days will be disappointed to hear he passed away in 2021.
His obituary states he died on March 4, 2021 after a six-year illness. During that time, he was cared for by his wife of 19 years, Michela, whom he would refer to as "my wife for life." Even though Prigoff is no longer with us, fans can look back on his "Storage Wars: Texas" episodes to remember his larger-than-life personality.
Moe Prigoff used antique auctions as a side hustle
"Storage Wars: Texas" went off the air in 2014, while the mainstay series, based in California, has been going strong in the years since. But while Morris "Moe" Prigoff was no longer a staple of reality TV, he kept busy. In addition to his podiatric practice, he owned an antique boutique called River Regency Modern. He searched high and low for items to stock his gallery, and if he found something he didn't fancy, he'd keep it in his backyard, much to the dismay of his wife.
After "Storage Wars: Texas" ended, Prigoff kept a low profile. It's assumed he continued his work in both the medical and antiquing fields. And it appears he never lost sight of his friendship with Mary Padian. He posted pictures of the two of them together on his Facebook profile, which many "Storage Wars" fans were happy to see. There were even calls from viewers for the duo to get back together for some "Storage Wars" excursions. But it wasn't meant to be.
Padian appeared on "Storage Wars" for several seasons, only this time around, her main team-up partner was Ivy Calvin, who would refer to Padian as his "BFF." Still, there's no denying the fun Padian and Prigoff had while "Storage Wars: Texas" was on the air.