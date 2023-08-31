Every Season Of Bob's Burgers Ranked Worst To Best

From adult animation cult hit to major motion picture, "Bob's Burgers" has been on quite the journey since the Fox show started in 2011. Even though the passage of time doesn't seem to affect the Belcher family, "Bob's Burgers" has changed tremendously over the years. Initially pitched as a show about a family of cannibals who run a restaurant, the program has toned down the edge and grown into a heartwarming comedy for all ages.

"Bob's Burgers" follows the struggles and absurd adventures of Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and his wife Linda (John Roberts) as they try to run a burger joint while raising kids Louise (Kristen Schaal), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Tina (Dan Mintz). After 13 seasons, with at least two more to come, we've gotten to know everyone quite well.

How do each of the years match up against one another? More than just the art style has changed in the decade and a half since the show was pitched. It's fair to say that "Bob's Burgers" is still a popular show for Fox, but many consider the golden years to be behind it now. So how do these new seasons stack up to the early years, when "Bob's Burgers" is still finding its footing?

Taking into account fan ratings, IMDb scores, and our own bit of long-time "Bob's Burgers" fandom, we ranked the seasons of the hit animated sitcom from worst to best. Stick around to see which season is named Burgerboss.