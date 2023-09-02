Why Does Ahsoka Use Two Lightsabers When Anakin Only Used One?

Ahsoka Tano has risen through the ranks to become one of the most popular and recognizable "Star Wars" characters of all time. From her debut in the widely-maligned "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" movie to her recent Disney+ spotlight via the aptly-titled series, "Ahsoka," and several other projects in between, fans have learned a ton about the Togruta Jedi's life. However, there are some elements of her that mainstream "Star Wars" projects haven't spelled out the answers to so plainly, such as her expert use of two lightsabers instead of just one like her Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker.

After arriving on the "Star Wars" scene with a single green lightsaber, Ahsoka takes up the use of a second one during "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Season 3. This is also shown in the "Tales of the Jedi" episode "Practice Makes Perfect," where she trains with the 501st Legion clones to perfect her defense technique against blaster fire. During this training, she uses her second, smaller saber, known as a shoto lightsaber. This ties to her study of the Jar'Kai lightsaber technique, which requires the user to wield two sabers at once in combat.

In addition to going from one lightsaber to two, Ahsoka adopts several different saber colors throughout her life as well.