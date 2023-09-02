Why Does Ahsoka Use Two Lightsabers When Anakin Only Used One?
Ahsoka Tano has risen through the ranks to become one of the most popular and recognizable "Star Wars" characters of all time. From her debut in the widely-maligned "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" movie to her recent Disney+ spotlight via the aptly-titled series, "Ahsoka," and several other projects in between, fans have learned a ton about the Togruta Jedi's life. However, there are some elements of her that mainstream "Star Wars" projects haven't spelled out the answers to so plainly, such as her expert use of two lightsabers instead of just one like her Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker.
After arriving on the "Star Wars" scene with a single green lightsaber, Ahsoka takes up the use of a second one during "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Season 3. This is also shown in the "Tales of the Jedi" episode "Practice Makes Perfect," where she trains with the 501st Legion clones to perfect her defense technique against blaster fire. During this training, she uses her second, smaller saber, known as a shoto lightsaber. This ties to her study of the Jar'Kai lightsaber technique, which requires the user to wield two sabers at once in combat.
In addition to going from one lightsaber to two, Ahsoka adopts several different saber colors throughout her life as well.
Ahsoka has also tried out a few different lightsaber colors over the years
During her earliest appearances in the "Star Wars" franchise, Ahsoka Tano's lightsaber has a green hue, much like the shade of Yoda and later Luke Skywalker's sabers. When she begins working with her shoto saber, both of her Jedi weapons maintain this green coloration, though the shoto saber has a slight yellow shade mixed into the green. However, when she leaves the Jedi Order and departs the Jedi Temple during the events of the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Season 5 finale, the Order keeps them.
Jumping ahead to Season 7, Ahsoka takes part in the famous Siege of Mandalore and does so with a set of new lightsabers. Anakin Skywalker gifts them to her during their last meeting before his fall to the dark side, remarking that he "improved" them. These ones have blue blades much like his, but she doesn't keep them for long. After the siege, Order 66, and Anakin's transformation into Darth Vader, she buries them to fake her death. Ahsoka later defeats the Imperial Inquisitor known as the Sixth Brother, takes the red kyber crystals from his lightsaber, purifies them, and uses them to create the white lightsabers we see on "Star Wars: Rebels," "The Mandalorian," and "Ahsoka."
As Ahsoka Tano's story continues to unfold, we'll have to wait and see if she'll try out any new lightsaber styles or colors and what the reasons for these changes will be.