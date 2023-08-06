I Am Groot Season 2 Trailer Sprouts Trippy & Sweet Mayhem For Our Guardian Of The Galaxy

The first Sunday of every August has become known as National Tree Day, and what better way to celebrate the perennial plants than by releasing a trailer for "I Am Groot" Season 2? Marvel's upcoming series will boast five brand-new shorts about Groot's intergalactic adventures, and they promise to be wacky.

"I Am Groot" Season 2 will continue to follow the sentient sapling during his younger years, so viewers can expect plenty of mischief. The teaser shows Groot getting up to no good with deadly snowmen and trying to make hot chocolate with marshmallows. What can possibly go wrong?

The plot details for "I Am Groot" Season 2 are being kept close to the vest for now. However, the first trailer for the Disney+ series does provide plenty of fun moments that will please fans of the miniature Guardian of the Galaxy. With that in mind, let's check it out.