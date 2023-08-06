I Am Groot Season 2 Trailer Sprouts Trippy & Sweet Mayhem For Our Guardian Of The Galaxy
The first Sunday of every August has become known as National Tree Day, and what better way to celebrate the perennial plants than by releasing a trailer for "I Am Groot" Season 2? Marvel's upcoming series will boast five brand-new shorts about Groot's intergalactic adventures, and they promise to be wacky.
"I Am Groot" Season 2 will continue to follow the sentient sapling during his younger years, so viewers can expect plenty of mischief. The teaser shows Groot getting up to no good with deadly snowmen and trying to make hot chocolate with marshmallows. What can possibly go wrong?
The plot details for "I Am Groot" Season 2 are being kept close to the vest for now. However, the first trailer for the Disney+ series does provide plenty of fun moments that will please fans of the miniature Guardian of the Galaxy. With that in mind, let's check it out.
I Am Groot Season 2 promises plenty of adventures
The trailer for "I Am Groot" Season 2 is an experience and then some. It opens with the young tree rushing outside to witness a floating, colorful ice cream store — but he doesn't have enough money to buy anything. However, he does make up for the disappointment when he commandeers his own spaceship and goes traveling through the cosmos.
Elsewhere, we witness Groot build a snowman that fires lasers from its body. He also hangs out in a rainforest with some adorable birds, only to be chased by them later on. That isn't the only danger he encounters either, as one scene depicts a giant statue spewing rivers of lava from its mouth.
That said, the most interesting part of the trailer is the blink-and-you-will-miss-it appearance from The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright). It remains to be seen how involved he'll be in "I Am Groot" Season 2, but his cameo suggests that the new episodes will be full of unexpected surprises.