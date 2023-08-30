A Real-Life Matrix: The Disturbing New Trend Of 'Waking' Video Game AI Explained

Few films have had the kind of impact on the zeitgeist as "The Matrix." Not only did it inspire numerous other science-fiction properties, but it's bled into the real world, having people question all of existence around us. It's a touchstone for the conspiracy that all of reality as we know it is actually a hyper-advanced computer simulation, proposing the question, "What is the Matrix in real life?"

It pontificates how there could be an even more intelligent and advanced civilization beyond ours that essentially uses us as a game of "The Sims." What would happen if people broke through this hypothetical "Matrix" and could see into this other society? We may have just gotten a glimpse based on some playthrough videos of "The Matrix Awakens."

The open-world video game allows you to interact with non-playable characters (NPCs), but you don't just have to follow a pre-written script. You can ask them anything, and some players have used this to get existential and make the NPCs question their existence. For example, TikToker @tutanchimmun uploaded a video of him talking to an NPC on the street about how he recorded their last conversation to put on YouTube and how people were into it. The NPC actually seems scared and wants to know why he would record their conversation.

Other videos seem to depict the NPCs as becoming aware they are simulations. That same channel has another ominous video where an NPC says he's going to meet up with an imaginary friend because he didn't have any "real" ones until he met the player. Many commenters are freaked out, especially about what it could mean for our world.